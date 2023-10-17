سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ Exoplanet WASP-17 b کے ماحول میں کوارٹز نانو کرسٹلز کا مشاہدہ کرتی ہے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 17، 2023
ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ Exoplanet WASP-17 b کے ماحول میں کوارٹز نانو کرسٹلز کا مشاہدہ کرتی ہے

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. For the first time, evidence of quartz nanocrystals, in the form of silica particles, has been detected in an exoplanet atmosphere. This groundbreaking observation was made possible with MIRI (Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument).

WASP-17 b, also known as Ditsö̀, is a hot gas giant located approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Scorpius. It orbits its star at an incredibly close distance, completing one full circuit in just 3.7 Earth-days. With a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter and a mass less than one-half of Jupiter, WASP-17 b is an exceptionally large and puffy planet. Its extended atmosphere and short orbital period make it an ideal candidate for observation using transmission spectroscopy.

Using MIRI’s low-resolution spectrograph, researchers collected over 1,275 measurements during the transit of WASP-17 b, before, during, and after the event. The change in brightness of 28 wavelength-bands of mid-infrared light was measured, allowing astronomers to calculate the amount of light blocked by the planet’s atmosphere. The resulting transmission spectrum revealed a clear feature around 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of silica particles in the clouds.

This marked the first identification of SiO2 in an exoplanet and the first identification of any specific cloud species in a transiting exoplanet. The detection of quartz nanocrystals provides valuable insights into the composition of exoplanet atmospheres and their weather patterns.

The James Webb Space Telescope, with its superior sensitivity and ability to measure subtle effects from great distances, is opening new doors in our understanding of distant worlds. This discovery highlights the capabilities of Webb’s instruments and paves the way for further exploration of exoplanet atmospheres.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

- ناسا: نیشنل ایروناٹکس اینڈ اسپیس ایڈمنسٹریشن
- جیمز ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ
- برسٹل یونیورسٹی

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

فاسٹ ریڈیو برسٹ اور زلزلوں کی نئی بصیرتیں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

قمری تہواروں میں شامل ہوں: بین الاقوامی چاند رات کی تقریب کا مشاہدہ کریں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

اسپیس ایکس کے اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹس ریڈیو فلکیات کو کس طرح متاثر کررہے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

فاسٹ ریڈیو برسٹ اور زلزلوں کی نئی بصیرتیں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قمری تہواروں میں شامل ہوں: بین الاقوامی چاند رات کی تقریب کا مشاہدہ کریں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اسپیس ایکس کے اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹس ریڈیو فلکیات کو کس طرح متاثر کررہے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کی ہبل ٹیلی سکوپ نے کائناتی چٹان کی شاندار تصاویر حاصل کیں۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے