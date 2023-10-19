سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنس دان فوٹوونک کرسٹلز میں سیوڈوگرویٹی اثرات دریافت کرتے ہیں۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 19، 2023
سائنس دان فوٹوونک کرسٹلز میں سیوڈوگرویٹی اثرات دریافت کرتے ہیں۔

Scientists at Kyoto Institute of Technology have successfully distorted photonic crystals to mimic the bending of light as it passes through a gravitational field, as described by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Led by electronics engineer Kanji Nanjyo, the team set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. They aimed to replicate the bending of light that occurs when massive objects curve space-time.

“We came up with a means to bend light within certain materials, much like gravity bends the trajectory of objects,” explains Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University.

By artificially creating silicon photonic crystals and deforming the spacing between their ordered elements, the researchers were able to alter the interaction of light with the crystal, resulting in a curved beam similar to the passage of light around a black hole. They observed the beam as it passed through the crystal and validated their experimental efforts.

Photonic crystals possess highly ordered nanostructures where the refractive index of light changes periodically, giving rise to an iridescent effect. This phenomenon makes them a suitable analogy for space-time, with their structures resembling geodesics. The crystals are relatively easy to create by arranging two materials that interact with light differently.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding gravity. Distorting photonic crystals for pseudogravity effects has potential applications in optics and communications technology. Physicist Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University highlights the potential application in 6G communication, stating that “such in-plane beam steering within the terahertz range could be harnessed.”

The study also suggests that photonic crystals could have a role in graviton physics, expanding the pathways within this field of research. The team’s findings have been published in Physical Review A.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Kyoto Institute of Technology
- توہوکو یونیورسٹی
- اوساکا یونیورسٹی
– Physical Review A

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کوکیز کو سمجھنا: آپ کو کیا جاننے کی ضرورت ہے۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

محققین ٹائم ویرینگ ویو میکینکس کے مضمرات کا مطالعہ کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

زندگی کی تلاش: K Dwarf Star Systems کی تلاش

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کوکیز کو سمجھنا: آپ کو کیا جاننے کی ضرورت ہے۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

محققین ٹائم ویرینگ ویو میکینکس کے مضمرات کا مطالعہ کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

زندگی کی تلاش: K Dwarf Star Systems کی تلاش

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نئی تحقیق میں نیند کی کمی اور موٹاپے کے درمیان ممکنہ ربط کا پتہ چلتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے