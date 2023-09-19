گلابی ہیرے: نایاب اور قیمتی جواہرات کی اصلیت کی نقاب کشائی

Australian researchers from Curtin University in Perth have made significant discoveries about the origins of pink diamonds. These rare and valuable gems, known for their stunning rosy color, were found to have formed more than 1.3 billion years ago during the breakup of an early supercontinent. Pink diamonds, which are actually damaged diamonds with a distorted crystal lattice, offer a unique beauty that comes at a cost.

The majority of pink diamonds in the world, over 90 percent, came from the now-closed Argyle mine in Western Australia. Out of every thousand gems, only a few were the highly sought-after pink stones. The research team led by Dr. Hugo Olierook estimated that these diamonds were pushed toward the Earth’s surface during the demise of Nuna, one of the earliest supercontinents. This suggests that other ancient continental junctures may hold more of these vibrant gems.

The Argyle diamonds formed deep underground near the stable continental roots. As landmasses collided to form Nuna, the pressure generated near Australia’s northwestern edge caused the once-clear diamonds to change colors. Research conducted by Dr. Robert Pidgeon and his team in the late 1980s suggested that the eruption that brought the diamonds to the surface occurred approximately 1.2 billion years ago. However, the accuracy of this estimate was questioned due to potential alterations caused by an ancient lake.

Using advanced laser beam technology, the researchers were able to produce a more accurate estimate of the age of the Argyle rocks. Their analysis revealed that the eruption happened approximately 1.3 billion years ago, aligning with the time of Nuna’s breakup. The thinning of the continental edge during this breakup likely facilitated the movement of diamond-rich magma to the surface.

The link between continental rifting and diamond formation is not a new concept but remains a subject of debate. The new study contributes to a better understanding of how supercontinent breakup can trigger diamond-rich eruptions. However, there are still unanswered questions regarding the abundance of carbon necessary for the formation of Argyle’s diamonds.

This research represents a significant step in unraveling the complex process that led to the creation of Argyle’s unique and valuable pink diamonds. Further studies are still required to provide a complete understanding of this ancient system. As with many aspects of nature, surprises are sure to continue emerging.

