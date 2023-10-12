سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

منفرد خصوصیات کے ساتھ جوہری طور پر پتلا مواد دریافت ہوا۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 12، 2023
Scientists from MIT and colleagues have made a breakthrough in the field of quasicrystals by discovering a simple and flexible method to create new atomically thin materials with unique properties. The research, published in Nature, not only advances our understanding of quasicrystals but also opens up possibilities for exploring exotic phenomena that could lead to important applications and advancements in physics.

Quasicrystals are a class of materials that have perplexed researchers since their discovery in the 1980s. They exhibit patterns that are neither completely crystalline nor amorphous, making them difficult to study. However, they possess intriguing properties that could have significant implications in various fields, particularly in the development of more efficient electronic devices through a deeper understanding of superconductivity.

The research combines the fields of quasicrystals and twistronics, which involves layering atomically thin materials at a slight angle to create a moiré superlattice. By manipulating the number of electrons added to the system, researchers can tailor the behavior of the material and unlock interesting phenomena. Twistronics has gained attention in recent years for its potential in creating new atomically thin quantum materials.

In their experiments, the scientists layered three sheets of graphene on top of each other, with two of the sheets twisted at different angles. Surprisingly, this arrangement resulted in the formation of a quasicrystal. Quasicrystals are known for their unusual patterns that lie between regular crystals and amorphous materials. The discovery of a quasicrystal created with a relatively simple method provides a new platform for studying these materials and their electronic properties.

To gain a deeper understanding of the quasicrystal, the researchers collaborated with Professor Ron Lifshitz of Tel Aviv University, an expert in quasicrystals. With Lifshitz’s guidance, the team was able to tune the moiré quasicrystal to exhibit superconductivity and evidence of symmetry breaking, indicating strong electron interactions.

While there are still many mysteries surrounding these new atomically thin materials, the discovery has opened up exciting possibilities for further research and exploration of their unique properties. The ability to create and manipulate quasicrystals in a controlled manner could pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices and new frontiers in physics.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Nature article: [link]
– MIT News: [link]

