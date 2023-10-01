سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Pangea Ultima: مستقبل کا ایک سپر براعظم جو ستنداریوں کے لیے عذاب کا جادو کرتا ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 1، 2023
Pangea Ultima: مستقبل کا ایک سپر براعظم جو ستنداریوں کے لیے عذاب کا جادو کرتا ہے۔

A new supercontinent, Pangea Ultima, is predicted to form in 250 million years. This configuration of the continents would cause extreme heat and make 92% of the landmass uninhabitable, potentially leading to the end of mammalian life. The Earth’s crust is made up of seven major tectonic plates that constantly shift, causing continents to move. Pangea Ultima would see Australia move up towards China, the Americas close in on Africa, Africa collide with Europe and Arabia, and a mountain range form in Southern Europe and Asia. This supercontinent would be surrounded by an enormous Pacific Ocean.

New research using supercomputers to model the climate of Pangea Ultima reveals that the temperatures would surpass the mammalian threshold of survival due to the release of CO2 from volcanoes, increased solar energy, continentality effects, and the presence of vast deserts. Humans and other mammals would struggle to survive due to the extreme heat, high humidity, and inability to shed heat through sweat. Wet-bulb temperatures above 35 degrees, including high humidity, can be fatal in as little as six hours.

While there are alternative theories about the shape of the supercontinent, most of them would result in a similar climate to Pangea Ultima. However, some scientists propose a competing theory known as Amasia, which would be more hospitable. This theory suggests that a supercontinent at higher latitudes would have more moderate temperatures.

It is important to consider the arrangement of a planet’s continents, not just its distance from a sun, when searching for exoplanets that could sustain human life. Understanding plate tectonics and its impact on the climate and habitability of a planet is crucial in the search for habitable worlds.

