Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 4، 2023
NASA کے OSIRIS-REx نے تاریخی لمحے میں ریٹرن کیپسول کی ریلیز کی تصاویر حاصل کیں۔

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe has provided a glimpse into history as it captured photos of the release of its return capsule. The space agency released the images on October 3, showcasing the moment the return capsule deployed from OSIRIS-REx and headed towards Earth. The photos reveal the sun at the top of the frame and a thin “crescent Earth” on the left edge. These images were combined into a GIF by the mission team.

The return capsule, weighing 110 pounds (50 kilograms), had a short stint in space before it successfully touched down in the northern Utah desert as planned. It landed under parachutes approximately four hours after being jettisoned. This marked NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample-return effort and was considered a significant achievement.

The capsule contained crucial materials collected by OSIRIS-REx from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in October 2020. The dirt and gravel gathered from the asteroid were swiftly transported to Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston. At JSC, the off-Earth material is currently being processed, curated, and stored.

The mission team estimates that OSIRIS-REx returned around 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of Bennu material. However, this is only a preliminary estimate, and the exact amount will be announced during a webcast event on October 11. The sample is expected to be a valuable resource for scientists to study over the coming decades.

Researchers from around the world will meticulously analyze the asteroid bits to gain insights into the early days of the solar system. They will also investigate the role that carbon-rich space rocks, such as Bennu, may have played in delivering the building blocks of life to Earth. These findings will contribute to a deeper understanding of the origins of life in the universe.

