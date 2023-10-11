سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

نیا طریقہ ٹاکسوپلازما ایفیکٹر پروٹینز کی شناخت کرتا ہے جو میزبان سیل ٹرانسکرپشن کو نشانہ بناتا ہے

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
نیا طریقہ ٹاکسوپلازما ایفیکٹر پروٹینز کی شناخت کرتا ہے جو میزبان سیل ٹرانسکرپشن کو نشانہ بناتا ہے

A recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe has introduced a novel method for identifying the functions of secreted proteins from the parasite Toxoplasma. The study, conducted by a research team, utilized the Dual Perturb-Seq method to analyze the effects of over 200 proteins secreted by Toxoplasma into human host cells.

The researchers were able to identify and characterize several novel effector proteins that play a role in changing host cell transcription and behavior. One significant finding of the study is the identification of an effector protein called TgSOS1, which is essential for altering a key immune signaling pathway in the host. This discovery highlights the critical role of Toxoplasma in reprogramming host cell transcription during infection and establishing persistent infection.

Moritz Treeck, the corresponding author of the study, expressed excitement about the potential impact of this research. The Dual Perturb-Seq method not only provides a deeper understanding of host-microbe interactions but also serves as a versatile tool for investigating various pathogens. This breakthrough brings scientists closer to unraveling the complexities of infection and developing more effective strategies to combat infectious diseases.

Future steps for the research team include expanding their experiments to cells of other species to gain insight into how Toxoplasma can infect a wide range of warm-blooded animals, making it one of the most successful parasites on Earth.

ماخذ: سیل ہوسٹ اور مائکروب, Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Simon Butterworth et al, “High-throughput identification of Toxoplasma gondii effector proteins that target host cell transcription,” Cell Host & Microbe (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2023.09.003

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ایک حیرت انگیز آسمانی واقعہ: آسمان پر گریس کرنے کے لیے کنولہ دار سورج گرہن

اکتوبر 14، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

جنوب مغربی برٹش کولمبیا کے رہائشیوں کے لیے سورج گرہن کا نظارہ مثالی ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

جنوب مغربی BC کے رہائشیوں کے پاس سورج گرہن کے لیے پرائم ویونگ اسپاٹ ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ایک حیرت انگیز آسمانی واقعہ: آسمان پر گریس کرنے کے لیے کنولہ دار سورج گرہن

اکتوبر 14، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جنوب مغربی برٹش کولمبیا کے رہائشیوں کے لیے سورج گرہن کا نظارہ مثالی ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جنوب مغربی BC کے رہائشیوں کے پاس سورج گرہن کے لیے پرائم ویونگ اسپاٹ ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز دھات سے ڈھکے ہوئے کشودرگرہ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے