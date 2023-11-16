سیال مکسنگ مظاہر کا ایک نیا دور: سلیکٹیو کلر امیجنگ کے امکانات کی کھوج

A groundbreaking measurement technique has revolutionized our understanding of fluid mixing within two levitated droplets through the use of fluorescence-emitting particles. Developed by researchers at the University of Tsukuba, this innovative method allows for the visualization and analysis of the intricate fluid flow dynamics occurring during the coalescence of droplets in space. The study, published in Scientific Reports, provides valuable insights into the internal motion and mixing processes within each droplet.

Traditionally, containing and manipulating liquids necessitates the use of conventional containers. However, the advent of ultrasound technology has given rise to a remarkable concept known as a “lab-on-a-drop.” This ultracompact testing environment allows for the levitation and mixing of multiple liquid droplets without the constraints imposed by physical containers.

To address the challenge of combining and mixing small droplets in the lab-on-a-drop setup, the researchers developed a technique utilizing a selective color imaging method. By employing an ultrasonic phased array, which generates a focal point for droplet levitation, the team successfully merged two identical droplets floating at random positions.

A crucial aspect of the study involved measuring the degree of fluid mixing within each droplet. To achieve this, the researchers introduced red and green fluorescent emitting particles into the droplets. The motion of these particles was meticulously captured using a high-speed camera as the droplets coalesced, providing a detailed understanding of the mixing process.

The analysis revealed that the dominant factor contributing to fluid mixing was the interfacial vibration induced during coalescence, rather than molecular diffusion. These findings hold significant promise for advancing the field of lab-on-a-drop devices and their applications.

This novel measurement technique, employing selective color imaging, opens up new avenues for studying and manipulating fluid-mixing phenomena. By visualizing the complex fluid flow dynamics occurring within levitated droplets, researchers can gain deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms driving mixing processes. This pioneering study lays the foundation for future advancements in lab-on-a-drop technology, leading to improved efficiency and accuracy in various fields, including chemistry, biology, and medicine.