سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

چوہوں کے لیے ایک نیا ورچوئل ریئلٹی ہیڈسیٹ نیورل پاتھ وے ریسرچ کو بڑھاتا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 16، 2023
چوہوں کے لیے ایک نیا ورچوئل ریئلٹی ہیڈسیٹ نیورل پاتھ وے ریسرچ کو بڑھاتا ہے۔

A new preprint publication reveals the development of a virtual reality (VR) headset specifically designed for mice. This innovative device, named MouseGoggles, offers a more immersive experience compared to traditional setups and has the potential to assist researchers in gaining a deeper understanding of the neural pathways involved in complex behaviors.

Currently, in order to observe the brain activity of an awake mouse, scientists typically replace a section of its skull with a glass window and secure the animal beneath a microscope. By combining this technique with a virtual environment, neuroscientists can study the neural networks associated with navigation. However, the displays originally intended for human use are costly and possess a resolution that exceeds the detection capacity of mice.

In response to this challenge, researchers have developed MouseGoggles, a VR headset designed specifically for mice. This device resembles human headsets and consists of two circular displays, lenses, and a computer system encased in a 3D-printed structure. Unlike traditional high-definition displays, MouseGoggles utilizes low-definition screens originally designed for smartwatches, which project the mouse into a virtual environment created using video game software.

Experiments conducted by the research team found that mice wearing the MouseGoggles headset exhibited similar patterns of neural activity in the visual cortex as those in traditional setups. The activation of place cells, which are neurons that respond to specific locations, was also detected in the hippocampus of mice navigating through the virtual environment. These findings suggest that the mice were able to recognize virtual locations as they performed a spatial learning task.

The MouseGoggles headset provides a more engaging experience for the mice, enabling them to behave more naturally during experiments. This may potentially reduce training time and the need for head-fixed setups, where mice are immobilized. The device is cost-effective, with a price tag of less than $200, using easily accessible parts and an online instruction manual for assembly.

The researchers behind MouseGoggles are now focusing on developing lighter and miniaturized versions of the headset to accommodate freely walking mice, based on feedback from the neuroscience community.

ذرائع: کوئی نہیں۔

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

مشتری کے چاند Io کی نئی شاندار تصاویر ناسا کے جونو مشن نے حاصل کیں۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

کریٹاسیئس دور میں نیا موسمیاتی طریقہ کار محققین کے ذریعہ دریافت کیا گیا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

عالمی درجہ حرارت کو کم کرنے سے گرین لینڈ آئس شیٹ گرنے کے بدترین صورت حال سے بچنے میں مدد مل سکتی ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

مشتری کے چاند Io کی نئی شاندار تصاویر ناسا کے جونو مشن نے حاصل کیں۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کریٹاسیئس دور میں نیا موسمیاتی طریقہ کار محققین کے ذریعہ دریافت کیا گیا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

عالمی درجہ حرارت کو کم کرنے سے گرین لینڈ آئس شیٹ گرنے کے بدترین صورت حال سے بچنے میں مدد مل سکتی ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

غیر تباہ کن پیمائش Ytterbium Qubits کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے توسیع پذیر کوانٹم کمپیوٹنگ کو قابل بناتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے