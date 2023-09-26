سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایٹموں کو الجھانے کی نئی تکنیکیں زیادہ درست پیمائش کی طرف لے جاتی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023
Researchers at JILA, a joint institute of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the University of Colorado Boulder, have developed new methods of “entangling” large groups of atoms. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize quantum sensors, atomic clocks, and tests of fundamental physics. The researchers have also found ways to measure these groups of atoms more accurately, even in noisy environments.

Entanglement is a key concept in measurement science, as it allows atoms to be used as highly sensitive sensors. However, atoms are inherently noisy because they are quantum objects. Through entanglement, researchers can reduce this noise and obtain clearer, more certain measurements. Furthermore, entangled atoms can work together, reducing the number of measurement repetitions required and saving time.

One method of entanglement is known as spin squeezing. This technique reduces the range of possible energy states an atom can be in, making the measurement more precise. However, entangling atoms that are far apart is more challenging due to the weaker interactions between them. To overcome this, the researchers used lasers to induce interactions between calcium ions, allowing the atoms to communicate with each other effectively. The addition of external magnetic fields made these interactions dynamic, ensuring that all the atoms in the array could communicate without losing the message.

The result of this experiment was the creation of entangled atoms in a spin-squeezed state and eventually in what is known as a “cat state” – a special kind of superposition where atoms are in two diametrically opposed states simultaneously. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for high-precision measurements and advances in various fields of science.

These findings have been published in Nature, with collaboration from researchers at the University of Innsbruck in Austria. Entanglement and spin squeezing are crucial techniques in the field of quantum measurement and have the potential to propel advancements in technology and scientific understanding.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– JILA (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- کولوراڈو بولڈر یونیورسٹی
– University of Innsbruck

