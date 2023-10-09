سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

خلا سے سمندری دھاروں کی نگرانی: SWOT مشن

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 9، 2023
خلا سے سمندری دھاروں کی نگرانی: SWOT مشن

Scientists are heading out to sea on the RV Investigator, a state-of-the-art research vessel, to gather essential ocean data under the path of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. The SWOT mission, a collaboration between NASA and CNES, aims to give scientists a better view of the ocean’s surface and reveal crucial information about ocean currents that impact weather and climate.

As climate change disrupts global ocean currents, researchers have observed a slowdown in the deep overturning circulation that carries carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe. At the surface, ocean currents are becoming more energetic. Western boundary currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, which funnel heat from the tropics to the poles, have seen dramatic changes and are warming two to three times faster than the global average in the Southern Hemisphere.

The SWOT satellite mission will use accurate satellite measurements of the sea surface to map variations in its height, allowing oceanographers to estimate ocean currents flowing underneath. These measurements help scientists monitor changes in ocean currents and understand how heat is distributed throughout the ocean, which has significant impacts on local weather and marine ecosystems.

The satellite data is complemented by observations made at surface level, allowing researchers to compare the satellite measurements with real-world data. This comparison is crucial to make sense of the satellite data and gain a deeper understanding of ocean currents. By combining satellite observations with data collected at sea, scientists will have a powerful new tool to monitor and study changes in ocean currents and their effects on the planet.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– The Conversation: [source article]

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے میں وافر پانی اور کاربن تلاش کیا، زندگی کی ابتدا کے نظریہ کی حمایت

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے