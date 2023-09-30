سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Maureen O'Hara نمائش Foynes فلائنگ بوٹ میوزیم میں کھلتی ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 30، 2023
Maureen O'Hara نمائش Foynes فلائنگ بوٹ میوزیم میں کھلتی ہے۔

The Foynes Flying Boat Museum in Co Limerick has recently unveiled a new multi-million euro exhibition dedicated to Hollywood legend and former Glengarriff resident, Maureen O’Hara. The exhibition space, costing €5 million, showcases an extensive collection of memorabilia gathered by Maureen and generously donated to the museum by her grandson, Conor Beau Fitzsimons.

The collection includes famous ball gowns, jewellery, studio photos, and accessories from many of Maureen’s films. It also features dresses and gowns she wore to major Hollywood events, as well as furniture from her home in Glengarriff. One notable exhibit is Maureen’s lifetime achievement Oscar, along with the pony trap that carried her and screen legend John Wayne during the filming of The Quiet Man.

The museum expressed its gratitude towards Conor Beau Fitzsimons for his generosity in contributing such an incredible collection. In November 2016, numerous personal effects and movie memorabilia of Maureen were auctioned in New York, fetching an impressive total of almost €500,000. Some highlights of the auction included Maureen’s personal Quiet Man script, a tweed jacket worn in the same film, a pair of Meissen vases from her Glengarriff home, and mugs presented by John Wayne.

Conor Beau Fitzsimons shared that he made a promise to his grandmother to keep her legacy alive and that is why he donated a significant portion of her collection to the Foynes museum. He believes this collection is a treasure trove of memories from the glamorous world of a beautiful woman and a true Hollywood legend, which he wants to share with fans both in Ireland and around the world.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– The Southern Star

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے