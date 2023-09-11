سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

نیوٹرینو تعاملات کی نئی بصیرتیں۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
نیوٹرینو تعاملات کی نئی بصیرتیں۔

Research conducted at Hokkaido University has uncovered previously undetected interactions between neutrinos and photons, the fundamental particles of light and electromagnetic radiation. Neutrinos, elusive particles that are difficult to study due to their minimal interaction with other particles, have long been a subject of fascination in the world of physics. The findings, published in the journal Physics Open, shed light on the quantum mechanical interactions of these mysterious particles and their potential implications for our understanding of the sun and other stars.

Neutrinos, electrically neutral and nearly massless, are abundant in the universe. They stream from the sun in vast numbers and pass through the Earth and our bodies with little effect. Understanding neutrinos is essential for advancing our knowledge of particle physics and testing the validity of the Standard Model.

Under normal conditions, neutrinos do not interact with photons. However, the researchers at Hokkaido University discovered that when placed in plasma, a state of matter that occurs around stars and is characterized by ionized gas, neutrinos and photons can be induced to interact in the uniform magnetic fields present. This interaction is made possible by a theoretical phenomenon called the electroweak Hall effect, where the electromagnetic and weak forces merge into the electro-weak force.

The researchers have developed a mathematical description of this unexpected neutrino-photon interaction, known as the Lagrangian, which encompasses all the known energy states of the system. This discovery has implications beyond fundamental physics and could potentially provide insights into the mystery of solar corona heating. The solar corona, the outermost atmosphere of the sun, is significantly hotter than the sun’s surface, and understanding the mechanism behind this temperature disparity has long puzzled scientists. The interaction between neutrinos and photons, as revealed by this research, may liberate energy that heats up the solar corona.

The team at Hokkaido University plans to continue their work to gain deeper insights, particularly regarding energy transfer between neutrinos and photons under extreme conditions. By unraveling the complex interactions of these elusive particles, we can unlock new understandings of the universe and its fundamental building blocks.

Source: Hokkaido University

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سیاروں کی حدود سے تجاوز کرنے سے خطرے میں پڑنے والے انسانی معاشروں کی مدد کرنے کی زمین کی صلاحیت

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

آغاز کا راستہ: کاربن میپر اتحاد میں اہم سنگ میل حاصل کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

فلکیات کے فوٹوگرافر کو سال کے بہترین فلکیاتی فوٹوگرافر کے لیے شارٹ لسٹ کیا گیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ٹرانزٹ متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہموار گانوں کی منتقلی کے لیے ایک پلگ ان

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

واٹس ایپ نے اشتہارات متعارف کرانے کی خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہوئے واٹس ایپ چینلز کا فیچر متعارف کرادیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے