سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ماہرین فلکیات نے گیس کو جوڑنے والی کہکشاؤں کے "پل" کی شاندار تصویر کھینچی

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 20، 2023
ماہرین فلکیات نے گیس کو جوڑنے والی کہکشاؤں کے "پل" کی شاندار تصویر کھینچی

A breathtaking new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a slender “bridge” of gas that connects two merging galaxies in the Arp 107 system. Situated approximately 465 million light-years from Earth, these colliding galaxies are linked by a faint stream of dust and gas.

The image, captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys, showcases the larger galaxy on the left side. This spiral galaxy, known as a Seyfert galaxy, features a prominent spiral arm that gracefully curves around its core. Seyfert galaxies are particularly intriguing because despite the brilliance of their active core, radiation from the entire galaxy can be observed. In this photo, the spiraling whorls of the galactic structure are clearly visible.

The galactic nucleus of a Seyfert galaxy emits a powerful glow resulting from matter falling into the supermassive black hole at its center. These active galactic nuclei can radiate light that surpasses the combined brightness of all the stars within their host galaxies.

As for the smaller galaxy, it appears to possess a luminous core but relatively dim spiral arms. This is because it is gradually being absorbed into the larger galaxy. The connection between these two merging galaxies is delicately suspended beneath them in the Hubble image.

Arp 107 is part of a group of peculiar galaxies known as the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, compiled by Halton Arp in 1966. This new photo is part of an ongoing endeavor to study lesser-known galaxies from the Arp catalog and share their spectacular beauty with the public.

ماخذ: ESA (یورپی خلائی ایجنسی)

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

محققین بائیو کیمسٹری کے بغیر مصنوعی نوع تخلیق کرتے ہیں اور ارتقائی اصولوں کا مشاہدہ کرتے ہیں

ستمبر 24، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

محققین بائیو کیمسٹری کے بغیر مصنوعی نوع تخلیق کرتے ہیں اور ارتقائی اصولوں کا مشاہدہ کرتے ہیں

ستمبر 24، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کیریبین باکس جیلی فش رکاوٹوں سے بچنا سیکھیں۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے