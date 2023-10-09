سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کے پارکر سولر پروب نے سولر فلائی بائی پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کیا۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 9، 2023
ناسا کے پارکر سولر پروب نے سولر فلائی بائی پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کیا۔

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a record-breaking speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest human-made object ever. This milestone was reached during the spacecraft’s 17th loop around the Sun. The previous record of 586,000 kilometers per hour was set during the 10th solar flyby earlier this year.

In addition to its impressive speed, the Parker Solar Probe has also reached a record proximity to the Sun, coming within 7.26 million kilometers of the star’s surface. This surpasses its own previous record and provides valuable data about the outer corona, the Sun’s outermost layer.

The main objective of the Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, is to investigate the mystery of coronal heating. Scientists have long been puzzled by why the corona is hotter than the layers immediately below it. By completing 24 loops around the Sun by 2025, the probe aims to shed light on this phenomenon.

One of the significant aspects of the mission is the spacecraft’s ability to make direct observations from within the corona. This will allow scientists to better understand the Sun’s atmosphere and gain insights into the solar wind, which is the constant outflow of solar material from the Sun at a speed of one million miles per hour.

The Parker Solar Probe’s observations will also contribute to understanding how solar eruptions can pose risks to astronauts and space technology by studying the energetic particles produced during these events.

To protect itself from the extreme conditions near the Sun, the probe is equipped with a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield. This shield keeps the scientific instruments at room temperature. Other crucial systems onboard the spacecraft include a solar array cooling system and fault management systems.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is a critical mission that aims to unravel the mysteries of the Sun and its effects on our planet and space exploration. By collecting valuable data about the corona, solar wind, and solar eruptions, scientists hope to improve our understanding and ability to predict space weather phenomena.

تعریفیں:

  • کرونا: The outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, which is hotter than the layers below.
  • Solar wind: The constant outflow of solar material from the Sun at a speed of one million miles per hour.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

  • سائنس براہ راست
  • Space.com

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

آن لائن اشتہارات میں کوکیز کے استعمال کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

آن لائن اشتہارات میں کوکیز کے استعمال کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے