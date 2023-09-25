سٹی لائف

ناسا نے آزاد جائزہ بورڈ کی رپورٹ میں پائے جانے والے مسائل کی وجہ سے مریخ کے نمونے کی واپسی کے مشن کے اجزاء میں تاخیر کی

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 25، 2023
NASA is facing delays in its Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission as a result of a problematic report from an Independent Review Board (IRB). The IRB identified several challenges with the mission, including an unrealistic budget and schedule. To address these issues, the IRB provided 20 findings and 59 recommendations to NASA.

According to the IRB report, there is a lack of a credible technical baseline, cost estimation, and schedule that can be achieved with the funding available. The complexity of the MSR program, with multiple developments and interfaces, further complicates the mission.

The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in 2021, has been exploring the Jezero Crater region and collecting rock samples for eventual recovery. The IRB estimates that an additional $8 to $9.6 billion, along with over $1 billion annually from 2025, would be needed to launch the retrieval mission by 2030. However, this is contingent on resolving the technical issues and risks identified by the IRB.

NASA has formed a review team to assess the findings and respond accordingly. The team has until March 2024 to provide a report on the path forward for the Mars Sample Return. Sandra Connelly, NASA’s deputy administrator for science, emphasized the importance of independent review boards in ensuring mission goals are met within budget.

The IRB report emphasizes the crucial role of the MSR program in humanity’s exploration of Mars. It has the potential to answer key questions about Mars’ history and the possibility of life on the planet. However, the mission may face challenges from both cost overrun and scrutiny from Congress. Budget cuts and criticism from the Senate Appropriations Committee have put pressure on NASA to reduce the cost of the MSR program.

In conclusion, NASA is taking the necessary steps to address the issues highlighted by the IRB report and ensure that the MSR mission moves forward successfully. The challenges posed by the mission’s complexity and budget constraints highlight the importance of effective planning and oversight in space exploration endeavors.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Independent Review Board report [PDF]
– Senate Appropriations Committee appropriations bill [PDF]

