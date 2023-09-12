سٹی لائف

ناسا کے لوسی خلائی جہاز نے کشودرگرہ ڈنکنیش کی پہلی تصاویر حاصل کیں۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 12، 2023
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has successfully captured its first images of the main belt asteroid, Dinkinesh. This is the first of the 10 asteroids that Lucy will study over a period of 12 years. Currently located 14 million miles away from Dinkinesh, Lucy will come within 265 miles of the asteroid on November 1, 2023, using the close encounter to test its systems.

The images taken by Lucy show a small dot moving against the background of stars, representing Dinkinesh. These images were captured on September 2 and 5, 2023. The spacecraft will continue to approach Dinkinesh over the next two months until its closest approach.

During this time, the Lucy team will test out spacecraft systems and procedures, with a focus on the terminal tracking system. This system is designed to keep the asteroid within the instruments’ field of view as the spacecraft passes by at a speed of 10,000 mph.

To ensure an accurate flyby, Lucy will continue to image the asteroid using its optical navigation program. This program determines the relative position of Lucy and Dinkinesh by comparing the asteroid’s apparent position against the star background. However, it is important to note that Dinkinesh will not show surface detail until the day of the encounter, as it will remain an unresolved point of light during the approach.

The images captured by Lucy were taken using its high-resolution camera, the L’LORRI instrument, provided by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. The principal investigator of the Lucy mission, Hal Levison, is based in Boulder, Colorado, and the mission is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The spacecraft itself was built by Lockheed Martin Space in Colorado.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA Official Website: NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Its First Images of Asteroid Dinkinesh
- نیشنل ایروناٹکس اینڈ اسپیس ایڈمنسٹریشن (NASA)

By گیبریل بوتھا

