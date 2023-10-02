سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ناسا کی ہبل خلائی دوربین نے روشن پروٹوسٹیلر جیٹ طیاروں کی شاندار تصویر کھینچ لی

اکتوبر 2، 2023
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

