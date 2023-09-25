سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ناسا نے کامیابی کے ساتھ کشودرگرہ بینو سے نمونے حاصل کر لیے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 25، 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone by retrieving samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft has brought back approximately 250 grams of rock and dust, which will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas for further analysis. This marks the first American asteroid sample return in history and is expected to deepen our understanding of the origin of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample capsule towards Earth’s atmosphere, and it landed on the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City. The capsule was transported by helicopter to a temporary clean room, where it is now connected to a continuous flow of nitrogen to ensure the sample remains pure for scientific analysis.

The retrieved samples will be disassembled and weighed, and an inventory of the rocks and dust will be created. Over time, pieces of Bennu will be distributed to scientists worldwide. This will enable researchers to make discoveries that improve our knowledge of planet formation, as well as the origin of organics and water that contributed to life on Earth.

Additionally, the study of Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid, will help scientists gain insights into the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet in the future. The successful retrieval of samples from Bennu is a testament to NASA’s technological capabilities and will further advance our understanding of the universe.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا ایڈمنسٹریٹر بل نیلسن
- ناسا کا OSIRIS-REx مشن

تعریفیں:
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer, a NASA spacecraft mission to study the asteroid Bennu and return a sample to Earth.
– Bennu: An asteroid located near Earth that was studied by the OSIRIS-REx mission to understand its composition and origins.

