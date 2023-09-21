سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

آرٹیمس II کا عملہ ناسا کے چاند مشن کے لیے لانچ ڈے کا مظاہرہ کر رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 21، 2023
آرٹیمس II کا عملہ ناسا کے چاند مشن کے لیے لانچ ڈے کا مظاہرہ کر رہا ہے۔

NASA’s Artemis II mission, the agency’s first crewed mission to the Moon under the Artemis program, is scheduled for late 2024. As part of their preparations, the Artemis II crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, recently participated in a launch day demonstration.

The demonstration took place at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and involved the crew’s practice of the procedures they will undergo on launch day. The astronauts donned test versions of the Orion crew survival system spacesuits before embarking on the Artemis crew transportation fleet, which transported them to Launch Pad 39B.

Upon arrival at the launch pad, the crew made their way up the tower to the white room inside the crew access arm. While this test did not involve the actual Orion spacecraft or the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, it provided the crew with an opportunity to experience the environment they will encounter during the actual mission.

Victor Glover, one of the NASA astronauts on the Artemis II crew, expressed his awe and excitement during the demonstration. “When we walked out that crew access arm, I just had images of all those Apollo launches and shuttle launches that I saw as a kid and it was unreal. I actually had to stop and just stay in the moment to really let it all sink in,” he said.

Artemis II is an important mission that will test and validate all of the systems on board the Orion spacecraft for future crewed trips to the Moon. It will pave the way for NASA’s long-term plans of establishing a sustainable presence on the lunar surface, conducting scientific research, and furthering human exploration of deep space.

