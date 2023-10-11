سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی مشن: ایک پراسرار کشودرگرہ کی تلاش

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
ناسا کا سائیکی مشن: ایک پراسرار کشودرگرہ کی تلاش

NASA is preparing to embark on an unprecedented scientific mission with its Psyche spacecraft. The mission, named after the asteroid it seeks to explore, will be the first time NASA launches a scientific mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Psyche aims to journey 2.2 billion miles over the course of six years to reach the Psyche asteroid, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche, discovered in 1852 and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is located about three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Scientists believe that studying this asteroid could yield valuable insights about Earth’s core, as well as the cores of other terrestrial planets.

The asteroid is theorized to potentially be a partially exposed core made up of nickel-iron. It could be the fragmented remains of an early planet that failed to fully form. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and structure of planetary cores, which could have significant implications for our understanding of the evolution and formation of rocky planets.

By embarking on this mission, NASA aims to push the boundaries of our knowledge about the origins and inner workings of celestial bodies. This venture represents a significant step forward in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

  • “Race for moon resources has begun, says Russia’s space chief after failed lunar mission” – not available

تعریفیں:

  • Asteroid – a small rocky body that orbits the sun
  • Terrestrial planets – planets that are primarily composed of silicate rocks or metals
  • Core – the central, densest part of a planet or other celestial body

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

جنوب مغربی BC کے رہائشیوں کے پاس سورج گرہن کے لیے پرائم ویونگ اسپاٹ ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز دھات سے ڈھکے ہوئے کشودرگرہ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

چندریان 4 مشن: قمری جنوبی قطب کی تلاش

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

جنوب مغربی BC کے رہائشیوں کے پاس سورج گرہن کے لیے پرائم ویونگ اسپاٹ ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز دھات سے ڈھکے ہوئے کشودرگرہ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

چندریان 4 مشن: قمری جنوبی قطب کی تلاش

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

منگلیان-2 مشن: مریخ کے لیے ہندوستان کا دوسرا مشن

اکتوبر 14، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے