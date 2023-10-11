سٹی لائف

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
ناسا اب تک کے سب سے بڑے کشودرگرہ کی مٹی کے نمونے کی نقاب کشائی کرے گا۔

NASA is set to reveal the findings of the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The material, gathered by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu three years ago, will be showcased at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. This sample is significant as it is only the third asteroid sample ever returned to Earth for analysis, and it is the largest one to date.

Bennu, a relic of the early solar system, holds valuable information about the origins and evolution of rocky planets like Earth. Its chemistry and mineralogy remain unchanged since its formation 4.5 billion years ago. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the development of life.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule and its contents were examined in a clean room at the Utah Test and Training range before being transported to the Johnson Space Center. There, the inner canister was opened, and samples were divided into smaller specimens to be distributed to 200 scientists in 60 laboratories worldwide.

The University of British Columbia’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research is among the institutions expecting to receive a portion of the Bennu sample by the end of November. The initial estimate of the sample’s weight was around 100 to 250 grams, but NASA is expected to provide a more precise measurement soon.

In addition to the sample’s weight, NASA is anticipated to announce whether they were able to achieve their goal of collecting a pristine sample free of terrestrial contamination. The revealed findings will also include details about the sample’s physical characteristics, such as its density, color, and form.

Previous asteroid sample missions, such as Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, have shown that these celestial objects contain organic compounds. These findings support the theory that early Earth was seeded with the ingredients for life through the bombardment of comets, asteroids, and meteorites.

While Bennu measures about 500 meters across and is composed of a loose collection of rocks, it is considerably smaller than the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in 2016, arrived at Bennu in 2018, and successfully collected the surface material in October 2020.

NASA’s future endeavors include the launch of another mission to the distant asteroid Psyche, known for its rich metal content, on Thursday.

Source: NASA, University of British Columbia

