سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کے مشن میں کشودرگرہ کے نمونے کامیابی سے زمین پر واپس آ گئے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 24، 2023
ناسا کے مشن میں کشودرگرہ کے نمونے کامیابی سے زمین پر واپس آ گئے۔

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the Utah desert after a seven-year mission to collect samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft released a capsule containing the asteroid fragments, which parachuted down to the landing zone. According to scientists, the capsule is estimated to hold at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid. However, the exact amount will not be known until the container is opened.

The mission involved Canada’s contribution of the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), which scanned and measured the surface of the asteroid, providing a highly precise map that helped determine the landing site. Canada will have access to a small portion of the asteroid material collected.

Japan also played a role in the mission, having previously returned samples from two other asteroids. Each time, NASA received a portion of the samples.

The recovered capsule will be transported to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, where a two-year analysis will take place. The sample will be unveiled to the public on October 11.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is classified as a near-Earth object because it passes close to our planet every six years. It is roughly the size of the Empire State Building. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to efforts to deflect asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth in the future.

The successful return of the asteroid samples is a significant milestone in space exploration, allowing scientists to study the raw ingredients of the solar system as they were billions of years ago. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is already targeting the asteroid Apophis for a future encounter in 2029.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- ایسوسی ایٹ پریس

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

افریقہ میں دنیا کا قدیم ترین انسانی ساختہ ڈھانچہ دریافت ہوا۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے