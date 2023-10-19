سٹی لائف

چاند گرہن کا انوکھا نظارہ جسے Eclipse-Gazers نے دیکھا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 19، 2023
Last weekend, eclipse-gazers in the United States were treated to the remarkable sight of an annular eclipse, in which the Moon aligns with the Sun, creating a mesmerizing ring of fire effect. Unlike total solar eclipses that plunge the surroundings into darkness, annular eclipses offer a different experience for its viewers.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns precisely with the Sun, similar to a total solar eclipse. However, the Moon is at its farthest distance from Earth during an annular eclipse, known as apogee. As a result, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, leaving a visible outer limb that forms a reddish-orange ring of fire.

While eclipse enthusiasts enjoyed the spectacle from the ground, NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) mission captured the event from Earth’s orbit. The DSCOVR satellite’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) revealed the sweeping shadow as it traveled across the United States, from Oregon to Texas.

Outside the centerline, observers witnessed only a partial eclipse, while those along the centerline marveled at the golden ring around the Moon. The duration and level of darkness varied depending on the observers’ location.

Eclipse enthusiasts can look forward to more celestial events in the near future. A lunar eclipse is set to occur on October 28th, visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Next year, on April 8th, another significant solar eclipse will captivate viewers from Mexico to northeastern Canada, providing another opportunity for satellites to capture the fascinating interplay between the Sun and the Moon.

