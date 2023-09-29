سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

نیویارک شہر اپنے ہی وزن میں ڈوب رہا ہے، ناسا کی رپورٹ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 29، 2023
نیویارک شہر اپنے ہی وزن میں ڈوب رہا ہے، ناسا کی رپورٹ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

According to a new NASA report, the city of New York is sinking under the mass of its own weight, with certain areas experiencing faster sinking rates than others. Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University have identified key locations in the city’s five boroughs that are sinking at a rate faster than the citywide average of 1.6 millimeters per year.

LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium are among the areas that have been found to be sinking the fastest. From 2016 to 2023, LaGuardia’s runways were sinking at a rate of 3.7 millimeters per year, while Arthur Ashe Stadium was sinking at a rate of 4.6 millimeters per year. These areas were both built on former landfill sites, which may explain their higher sinking rates.

The report also highlights the threat of rising sea levels, which is exacerbating the issue of sinking in New York City. The city has already faced coastal flooding due to hurricanes and storms, with Superstorm Sandy causing significant damage in 2012. The researchers emphasize the ongoing challenge of protecting coastal populations and assets from these flooding events, especially with the added impact of sea level rise.

In addition to LaGuardia and Arthur Ashe Stadium, other areas in the city that are sinking faster than average include the southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island, and Arverne by the Sea in southern Queens.

This report comes after the United States Geological Survey found that the weight of New York City’s buildings, which exceeds 1.7 trillion pounds, is causing the city to slowly buckle under its own weight. The sinking of these key locations raises concerns about the long-term stability of the city’s infrastructure and the need for proactive measures to address this issue.

Source: NASA report, New York Post, United States Geological Survey

