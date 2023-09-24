سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

NASA کا OSIRIS-REx کیپسول کشودرگرہ کے نمونے کے ساتھ لینڈ کرنے کے لیے تیار ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 24، 2023
NASA کا OSIRIS-REx کیپسول کشودرگرہ کے نمونے کے ساتھ لینڈ کرنے کے لیے تیار ہے۔

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
رائٹرز
- اے ایف پی

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

