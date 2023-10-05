سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا نے پیش گوئی کی ہے کہ 159 سالوں میں سیارچہ بینو زمین سے ٹکرا سکتا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 5، 2023
ناسا نے پیش گوئی کی ہے کہ 159 سالوں میں سیارچہ بینو زمین سے ٹکرا سکتا ہے۔

According to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team, there is a possibility that the asteroid Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, could hit the Earth in 159 years, around the year 2182. This asteroid is larger than New York’s Empire State Building.

Although the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are only 0.037 percent, scientists estimate that if it were to impact, it could release 1200 megatons of energy. This would be 24 times more powerful than any nuclear weapon ever created. In addition, there is also a possibility that Bennu contains argonic molecules that could potentially support life on Earth.

Originally identified as 1999 RQ36, Bennu was named by a 9-year-old child from North Carolina. NASA has been closely monitoring this asteroid and has determined that it has a close approach to Earth every 6 years. It has passed by Earth in 1999, 2005, and 2011.

In 2021, a NASA spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu’s rugged surface and collected a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system. This sample will be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

While the potential impact of Bennu is concerning, it is important to note that these predictions are based on current observations and calculations. Further research and monitoring will continue to refine our understanding of the risks associated with this asteroid.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Team
- ناسا

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ہندوستان کی سولر اسپیس آبزرویٹری آدتیہ-L1 سورج زمین لگرینج پوائنٹ -1 تک پہنچنے کے راستے پر

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ہندوستان کا آدتیہ-L1 مشن سورج زمین L1 کی طرف بڑھ رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

رضامندی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 8، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ہندوستان کی سولر اسپیس آبزرویٹری آدتیہ-L1 سورج زمین لگرینج پوائنٹ -1 تک پہنچنے کے راستے پر

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ہندوستان کا آدتیہ-L1 مشن سورج زمین L1 کی طرف بڑھ رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

رضامندی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 8، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے کائنات کی ابتدائی کہکشاؤں کے بارے میں اسرار کو کھولا۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے