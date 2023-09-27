سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

OSIRIS-REx کشودرگرہ کا نمونہ کنستر سات سالوں میں پہلی بار کھولا گیا۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 27، 2023
OSIRIS-REx کشودرگرہ کا نمونہ کنستر سات سالوں میں پہلی بار کھولا گیا۔

Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston have successfully opened the canister containing the sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu. This marks the first time the canister has been opened in over seven years.

The lid of the canister was lifted two days after the OSIRIS-REx return capsule landed in the desert of northern Utah. The lid-opening operation left scientists in awe as they discovered dark powder and sand-sized particles inside.

The powder and particles found in the canister were once part of the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. In October 2020, it successfully collected a substantial sample from the asteroid’s surface using its Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism.

The asteroid sample arrived in Utah inside the return capsule on September 24th and was subsequently transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25th. The sample will now be stored and curated at JSC, with the team overseeing its distribution to scientists worldwide.

The collected sample holds great scientific value and will be studied for decades to come. Researchers hope to gain insights into the formation and early evolution of the solar system, as well as the potential role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in seeding Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

However, the immediate work of studying the main asteroid sample cannot yet begin. The team at JSC needs to disassemble the intricate TAGSAM apparatus to access the sample, a process that will require careful precision and significant time.

NASA plans to unveil the Bennu sample on October 11th during a webcast event. This highly anticipated reveal will provide valuable information about the asteroid and the mysteries of our solar system.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) division
- ناسا کا جانسن اسپیس سینٹر (JSC)
- ناسا کا OSIRIS-REx مشن

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے