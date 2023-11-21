دی انٹرسیکشن آف میوزک اینڈ دی کاسموس: آرٹ میں فلکیات کا ترجمہ

The beauty and mysteries of the night sky have long captured the imagination of humanity. Artists, in particular, have often found inspiration in the vastness and complexity of the cosmos. While telescopes like the Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble, and Spitzer have provided an advanced understanding of the universe, the allure of the night sky remains. Now, a collaboration between NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and SYSTEM Sounds has bridged the gap between science and art, creating a unique project known as A Universe of Sound.

A Universe of Sound is a data sonification project that converts visually stunning deep-space data from NASA telescopes into audible compositions. By using mathematical mappings to assign digital audio to pixel values, the project allows listeners to experience astronomical data through the sense of hearing. Unlike previous data sonification efforts, composer Sophie Kastner has taken this project a step further by creating music that skilled musicians can play on real instruments.

Kastner’s latest piece, “Where Parallel Lines Converge,” transforms X-ray, infrared, and optical visual data of the Milky Way’s Galactic Center into a dissonant symphony of notes. Drawing inspiration from a composite image created in 2009, Kastner focuses on captivating elements such as the double star system, prominent filaments, and the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

Through a combination of artistic interpretation and underlying mathematical principles, A Universe of Sound seamlessly blends art and science. Computer algorithms mathematically map data from Chandra, Hubble, and Spitzer into sounds perceivable by humans. Kastner then takes this data and adds an artistic twist, ensuring that the music can be played by real musicians.

This project offers a new and unique way for humans to interact with the cosmos, combining the tools of science and the power of artistic expression. As Kastner describes it, taking translated data from space and putting a human twist on it is akin to writing a fictional story based on real facts. It is a testament to the enduring connection between humanity and the night sky.

To explore the intersection of astronomy and art, Kastner’s composition, “Where Parallel Lines Converge,” is available for download as sheet music from Chandra’s website. The piece was recorded by the Ensemble Éclat and conducted by Charles-Eric Fontaine. A Universe of Sound offers a fresh perspective on our understanding of the universe, inviting us to explore the cosmos through the harmonies and melodies of music.

سوالات:

1. What is A Universe of Sound?

A Universe of Sound is a collaborative project between NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and SYSTEM Sounds that converts deep-space visual data from telescopes into audible compositions.

2. How does A Universe of Sound work?

Data sonification algorithms mathematically map visual data from NASA telescopes into sounds that can be perceived by humans. Skilled musicians then play these sounds on real instruments, creating unique compositions.

3. What is the purpose of A Universe of Sound?

A Universe of Sound aims to bridge the gap between science and art by offering a new way for humans to interact with cosmic data. It provides an opportunity to experience the wonders of the universe through the sense of hearing.

4. What is the significance of Sophie Kastner’s contribution?

Composer Sophie Kastner takes the data sonification project further by creating music that skilled musicians can play on real instruments, adding an artistic twist to the project. Her compositions, such as “Where Parallel Lines Converge,” offer a unique interpretation of cosmic data.

5. How can I experience A Universe of Sound?

One of Sophie Kastner’s compositions, “Where Parallel Lines Converge,” is available for download as sheet music from Chandra’s website. It can also be listened to through recordings performed by the Ensemble Éclat.