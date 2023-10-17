سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Heliophysics بڑا سال: شمسی سائنس اور سورج کے اثرات کا جشن

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 17، 2023
Heliophysics بڑا سال: شمسی سائنس اور سورج کے اثرات کا جشن

NASA recently announced the launch of the Heliophysics Big Year, a global celebration of solar science and the incredible influence of the Sun on Earth and the entire solar system. The Big Year concept, originally popularized by birdwatchers, encourages participants to observe and study as many different species of birds as possible in a single year. Now, NASA is challenging enthusiasts to do the same with our very own star, the Sun.

Scheduled from October 2023 to December 2024, the Heliophysics Big Year provides the opportunity for individuals to engage in a wide range of solar science events, including watching solar eclipses, witnessing awe-inspiring auroras, and participating in citizen science projects. The United States Space Agency is inviting all those interested in exploring the science, art, and sheer beauty of heliophysics to partake in this exciting initiative.

To unite the collective efforts of the entire heliophysics community, NASA has created an identifier and a style guide that participants can use to showcase their support for the Heliophysics Big Year. By utilizing these resources, individuals can contribute to the cohesive branding of this global celebration.

The study of a star and its interactions with the solar system is known as Heliophysics. By delving into this captivating field, scientists gain valuable insights into not only the Sun itself but also its profound impact on Earth and the surrounding planets. The Heliophysics Big Year aims to popularize this important area of study and foster a deeper appreciation for the Sun’s influence.

So, whether you’re a seasoned scientist, an aspiring astronomer, or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, join NASA in celebrating the Heliophysics Big Year and discover the captivating science, art, and beauty of our extraordinary star.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- لائیو ٹکسال

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کیا زمین کے سائز کے سیارے سرخ بونوں کے ارد گرد زیادہ عام ہیں؟ شاید نہیں

اکتوبر 20، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

انٹارکٹک سمندری برف کی کمی نے دنیا اور نیوزی لینڈ کے لیے تشویش پیدا کردی ہے۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ 40% افراد اپنے فیصلوں کے نتائج سے لاعلم رہنے کا انتخاب کرتے ہیں

اکتوبر 20، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کیا زمین کے سائز کے سیارے سرخ بونوں کے ارد گرد زیادہ عام ہیں؟ شاید نہیں

اکتوبر 20، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

انٹارکٹک سمندری برف کی کمی نے دنیا اور نیوزی لینڈ کے لیے تشویش پیدا کردی ہے۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ 40% افراد اپنے فیصلوں کے نتائج سے لاعلم رہنے کا انتخاب کرتے ہیں

اکتوبر 20، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کی لوسی پروب کشودرگرہ دنکینیش کے ساتھ تصادم کی تیاری کر رہی ہے۔

اکتوبر 20، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے