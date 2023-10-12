سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

پراسرار دھاتی کشودرگرہ کی کھوج کے لیے ناسا کا مشن، 16 سائیک

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 12، 2023
پراسرار دھاتی کشودرگرہ کی کھوج کے لیے ناسا کا مشن، 16 سائیک

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to visit the metallic asteroid, 16 Psyche, with hopes of uncovering valuable treasures such as diamonds and rubies. Situated in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, scientists believe 16 Psyche could be the remnants of a planet’s core from the early days of the Solar System. While primarily composed of iron and nickel, it is also speculated to contain precious metals and gems.

The mission, slated to launch on Friday, will involve a billion-dollar spacecraft journeying beyond Mars to approach the metallic asteroid. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the mission, stating that it will offer a profound understanding of this unusual celestial object. The insights gained from studying 16 Psyche will contribute to our understanding of the universe’s development.

Scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the spacecraft will undergo a seven-year journey before reaching 16 Psyche. In May 2026, it will pass by Mars and utilize the planet’s gravitational force to alter its trajectory and propel itself towards the asteroid. Arrival at 16 Psyche is expected in 2030, where the spacecraft will spend approximately 26 months orbiting the asteroid. The mission’s objectives include capturing images of the asteroid, documenting its topography, surface features, gravity, and magnetism.

The discovery of 16 Psyche, first observed by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis in 1852, offered a surprise to scientists. Originally mistaken for a typical asteroid composed of rock and ice, radar readings in the 1980s revealed its metallic nature. Speculation suggests that violent collisions billions of years ago resulted in 16 Psyche shedding its outer layer.

While the asteroid will not be mined, this mission will provide valuable data to space agencies regarding potential resources for future extraction. Henry Stone, Psyche’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed the team’s dedication in preparing for this extraordinary journey and their enthusiasm for the mission’s objectives, anticipating another historic venture in scientific discovery.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- اے ایف پی

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے