سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

قمری جیسے حالات میں خلابازوں کی تربیت کی پُرجوش نئی تصاویر

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 10، 2023
قمری جیسے حالات میں خلابازوں کی تربیت کی پُرجوش نئی تصاویر

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recently shared photos of herself and another individual undergoing spacesuit training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston. The photos depict the astronauts in a rock yard that has been designed to simulate the conditions of the moon’s surface, complete with lamps and black walls.

In one photo, Meir can be seen exchanging a fist bump with her partner on the simulated lunar landscape. The spacesuits they are wearing are not fully sealed, but rather mockups that allow them to become accustomed to the weight and feel of the actual outfits.

These training exercises are crucial for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the moon during the Artemis 3 mission, expected to take place no earlier than 2025 or 2026. Meir expressed her appreciation for the hard work put in by the training team.

The JSC’s facility is just one of the ways in which astronauts simulate walking on the moon. Another annual exercise called the Joint EVA Test Team (JETT) takes place in Flagstaff, Arizona. During this exercise, astronauts are brought into a desert landscape at night, where lamps replicate the harsh sunlight experienced on the moon during extravehicular activities (EVAs).

This year’s JETT exercise has been delayed until 2024, but the previous year’s edition saw participation from NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Drew Feustel. The Arizona landscape provides similar terrain and geology to the moon, making it an ideal location for training simulations.

While the crew for Artemis 3 has not yet been announced, the Artemis 2 mission, which will orbit the moon, has four assigned astronauts. These include NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The Artemis program aims to include women, people of color, and international astronauts on its missions, and several notable milestones have already been achieved in terms of diversity.

In conclusion, the recent photos shared by Jessica Meir give an eerie glimpse into the training exercises being conducted by NASA astronauts to prepare for future lunar missions. These simulations play a crucial role in ensuring that astronauts are well-prepared for the challenges they will face on the moon’s surface.

تعریفیں:
– Artemis program: NASA’s program to land astronauts on the moon
– Extravehicular activity (EVA): Spacewalk

ذرائع: ناسا

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے میں وافر پانی اور کاربن تلاش کیا، زندگی کی ابتدا کے نظریہ کی حمایت

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے