سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Soyuz MS-22/68S کا سبکدوش ہونے والا عملہ زمین پر واپسی کے لیے تیار، سال بھر کے ریکارڈ توڑ مشن کا اختتام

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 26، 2023
Soyuz MS-22/68S کا سبکدوش ہونے والا عملہ زمین پر واپسی کے لیے تیار، سال بھر کے ریکارڈ توڑ مشن کا اختتام

The crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S, consisting of commander Sergei Prokopyev, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, are preparing to return to Earth after a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, the crew’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original ferry ship.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and descend back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module is expected to make a jarring touchdown near Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who has assumed command of the ISS, extended his congratulations to the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

The departing crew members were praised for their competence, dedication, and hard work in maintaining the ship’s condition and ensuring the success of ISS Expedition 70. The crew of Soyuz MS-23/69S, commander Oleg Kononenko, flight engineer Nicolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will replace the outgoing crew.

Upon their return, the crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S will have spent a total of 371 days in space, making it the longest flight in U.S. space history. The overall longest single spaceflight record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will rank at number three on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev, who logged a 380-day stint aboard Mir. Mark Vande Hei currently holds the record for the longest previous U.S. flight, spending 355 days aboard the ISS.

Source: Space.com

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے