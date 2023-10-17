سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کشودرگرہ 1998 HH49: ناسا کے سینٹری II سسٹم کے ساتھ قریبی تصادم

اکتوبر 17، 2023
NASA’s Sentry II system is diligently tracking Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) to ensure the safety of our planet. One such asteroid, designated as 1998 HH49, has recently caught the attention of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Measuring approximately 600 feet in size, this massive celestial body is expected to make a close flyby on October 17. While it will be about 1.17 million kilometers away from Earth at its closest point, its impressive speed of 53,233 kilometers per hour has sparked the interest of astronomers.

Originally spotted on April 28, 1998, and observed again on December 1, 2021, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo group. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid and are well-known for their tendency to cross Earth’s path. Notably, the Apollo class was responsible for the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion, which caused significant damage and injuries in Russia.

Though 1998 HH49 is classified as “potentially hazardous” due to its size, NASA predicts that its flyby will be safe. However, its presence underscores the unpredictability of the vast universe and the crucial role of agencies like NASA in monitoring celestial threats.

In conclusion, NASA’s Sentry II system plays a vital role in tracking Near-Earth Asteroids like 1998 HH49 to anticipate potential dangers. While this particular asteroid’s flyby is not expected to pose a threat, its size serves as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance in ensuring the safety of our planet.
ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا کا مرکز برائے نیئر ارتھ آبجیکٹ اسٹڈیز (CNEOS)
– 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion

