سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

عجیب 'پریوں کے حلقے' 15 ممالک میں نقشہ بنائے گئے: مطالعہ

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 29، 2023
عجیب 'پریوں کے حلقے' 15 ممالک میں نقشہ بنائے گئے: مطالعہ

Researchers have discovered that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not limited to just Namibia and Australia, but are present in 250 locations across 15 countries. These barren soil patches surrounded by rings of vegetation have baffled scientists for years. Multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation, but until now, the global extent of this phenomenon was unknown.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, used artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images and identified 263 sites where fairy circle patterns have been observed. These patches were found in regions such as the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia, indicating that fairy circles are more common than previously thought.

Researchers discovered that certain soil and climate characteristics, including low nitrogen content and an average rainfall of less than 200mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. These circles also act as an additional source of water in arid regions, as rainwater flows towards the surrounding grasses.

The study’s findings suggest that fairy circles could be indicators of ecosystem degradation due to climate change. Additionally, the research opens the door to examining the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

The researchers have created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that can be utilized for further research. This new information will contribute to a better understanding of the causes of these formations and their ecological importance.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Universidad de Alicante (UA), Spain
– PNAS journal

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کی قسمت: کیوں ناسا اسے کریش کرنے اور جلانے کا منصوبہ بنا رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

زحل کے حلقے: ایک حالیہ کائناتی تخلیق؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کی قسمت: کیوں ناسا اسے کریش کرنے اور جلانے کا منصوبہ بنا رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

زحل کے حلقے: ایک حالیہ کائناتی تخلیق؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنس کی سرحدوں کی تلاش: ناسا کی تازہ ترین تازہ کاری

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے