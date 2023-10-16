سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

The Role of PRDM16 Gene Mutations in the Development of Congenital Heart Failure

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 16، 2023
The Role of PRDM16 Gene Mutations in the Development of Congenital Heart Failure

Researchers at the Experimental and Clinical Research Center (ECRC) have found that mutations in the PRDM16 gene can lead to an increased risk of congenital heart failure, especially in women. The team, led by Sabine Klaassen and Jirko Kühnisch, discovered that these genetic alterations affect the metabolism of heart muscle cells, causing the heart to weaken. Female mice with the PRDM16 gene mutation were found to experience more severe heart problems than their male counterparts, contrary to previous assumptions.

Through experiments with mice, the researchers established a clear link between PRDM16 mutations and heart failure. They discovered that the deactivation of the PRDM16 gene results in changes to the fat and glucose metabolism within the heart cells. This, in turn, causes the heart muscle to become spongy, enlarged, and less effective at pumping blood.

The study’s findings are particularly significant as they contribute to a genetic database that can be used for diagnostic purposes. By identifying the PRDM16 mutation through genetic testing, cardiologists will have a better understanding of the underlying cause of heart disease in affected individuals. Furthermore, the research suggests that these genetic changes may also play a role, albeit to a lesser extent, in heart failure that occurs in older patients.

This study’s implications are far-reaching, as it offers insight into the mechanisms behind heart failure and provides a starting point for more targeted treatments. The researchers plan to continue investigating the gender differences in heart metabolism to better understand why female mice are more susceptible to the detrimental effects of PRDM16 mutations.

(Source: Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine)

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سالانہ تقریب غیر معمولی تفصیل کے ساتھ مفت ٹیلی سکوپ دیکھنے کی پیشکش کرتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

HIP 41378 کے گرد گھومنے والے Exomoons کا استحکام اور پتہ لگانے کی صلاحیت

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

لیجنڈری گٹارسٹ برائن مے ناسا کے ساتھ کشودرگرہ کے نمونے جمع کرنے کے مشن پر تعاون کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

سالانہ تقریب غیر معمولی تفصیل کے ساتھ مفت ٹیلی سکوپ دیکھنے کی پیشکش کرتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

HIP 41378 کے گرد گھومنے والے Exomoons کا استحکام اور پتہ لگانے کی صلاحیت

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

لیجنڈری گٹارسٹ برائن مے ناسا کے ساتھ کشودرگرہ کے نمونے جمع کرنے کے مشن پر تعاون کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نوعمر کراؤن آف تھرونز اسٹار فش گرم پانیوں کے لیے لچک دکھاتی ہے، نئے مطالعے سے پتہ چلتا ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے