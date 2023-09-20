Parasite Controls Ant Behavior with Temperature Switch

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered that the lancet liver fluke, a parasitic worm that infects ants, has a unique “on/off” switch that alters the behavior of its host. The switch is activated by temperature, with the parasitic worm only manipulating the ant’s behavior when the temperature is low. The study, published in the journal Behavioral Ecology, sheds light on the complex relationship between parasites and their hosts.

Parasites that control and manipulate the behavior of their hosts are well-known in nature. Cordyceps, a family of zombifying parasitic fungi, is a prime example. These fungi infect various insect species, altering their behavior and ultimately leading to their own reproduction. The lancet liver fluke has a similar ability to manipulate its host, but this new research reveals the importance of temperature in activating this behavior.

When liver flukes infect ants, most of them hide in the ant’s abdomen, protected by a capsule. One liver fluke attaches itself to the ant’s brain, forcing the ant to clamp its mandibles on top of a blade of grass. This positions the ant in a way that makes it more likely to be eaten by grazing mammals. The protective capsule dissolves inside the new host’s intestines, and the liver flukes make their way to the liver. The fluke attached to the ant’s brain sacrifices itself, benefiting the other parasites.

The surviving liver flukes feed on the host’s blood, become adults, and lay eggs. These eggs are excreted in the host’s feces, which are consumed by snails. The snails then cough up larval flukes along with mucus, attracting ants that ingest the larvae, continuing the cycle.

Previous laboratory studies by one of the researchers, Brian Lund Fredensborg, had shown that infected ants were less likely to bite a leaf under hotter temperatures. To further investigate this, the researchers observed infected ants in the wild while monitoring temperature and humidity. The results confirmed the laboratory findings, showing that infected ants were more likely to attach themselves to the top of grass blades in cooler temperatures and release their bite as temperatures rose.

Understanding how parasites manipulate their hosts is crucial for understanding biodiversity and the intricate relationships between species. This research highlights the significance of temperature in triggering such manipulations and provides new insights into the behavior of parasitized ants in their natural habitats.

تعریفیں:

– Lancet liver fluke: A parasitic worm that infects various hosts, including snails, ants, and grazing mammals.

– Parasitism: A relationship between two organisms where one benefits at the expense of the other.

– Behavioral Ecology: A scientific journal that publishes research on the behavior of animals in relation to their environment.

Source: University of Copenhagen