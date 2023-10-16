سٹی لائف

نئی دریافت: مرکری کے گرد پلازما کی لہروں کا پتہ چلا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 16، 2023
Scientists have recently made a fascinating discovery around the planet Mercury. They have detected mysterious “singing” plasma waves in the planet’s magnetosphere. This phenomenon, known as chorus waves, has previously been observed on Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. However, Mercury’s case is particularly interesting because it has a very weak magnetic field and an almost non-existent atmosphere.

The presence of chorus waves usually indicates the presence of a thick atmosphere and radiation belts where solar particles become trapped. Therefore, this discovery raises questions about the magnetic environment around Mercury and how planetary magnetic fields are influenced by the solar wind.

This finding adds to our limited knowledge of Mercury and its atmosphere. The Mercury BepiColombo mission, launched in 2018, includes the MIO instrument, which studies the planet’s magnetosphere. Although the instrument is not yet in orbit, scientists have already found evidence of whistler-mode waves in Mercury’s magnetosphere, specifically in a small region known as the dawn sector.

The presence of these chorus waves in the dawn sector suggests the existence of a physical mechanism that promotes their creation in that specific area or suppresses them elsewhere. Through modeling and simulations, scientists have determined that the transfer of energy from electrons to electromagnetic waves is more efficient in Mercury’s dawn sector, leading to the generation of these singing plasma waves.

This discovery opens up new avenues for research into the magnetic properties of Mercury and how it interacts with the solar wind. It also highlights the importance of further exploration and study of this enigmatic planet. The research was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- سائنس الرٹ
- فطرت فلکیات

