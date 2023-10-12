سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

مریخ کی شاندار وادیاں: ایک بصری ریسرچ

گیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 12، 2023
مریخ کی شاندار وادیاں: ایک بصری ریسرچ

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a breathtaking video showcasing a portion of Mars’ Noctis Labyrinthus, an immense system of deep valleys sprawling across a distance of approximately 740 miles (1,190 kilometers), equivalent to the length of Italy.

The flyover animation, compiled using images gathered by ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft and its High Resolution Stereo Camera (HSRC), reveals a landscape distinctively dissimilar to other regions of Mars, such as the relatively flat Jezero Crater currently being explored by NASA’s Perseverance rover in search of traces of ancient microbial life.

The video provides a panoramic view of the remarkable topography, exhibiting characteristic “graben” – sections of the Martian crust that have subsided relative to their surroundings. The canyons and valleys visible in the imagery measure up to 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) in width and 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) in depth.

These features originated from intense volcanic activity in the nearby Tharsis region, causing significant portions of the Martian crust to uplift, stretch, and experience tectonic stress. As a result, the crust thinned out, developed faults, and subsided. The highest plateaus shown in the video represent the original surface level before portions eroded away.

The video also reveals gigantic landslides covering the valley slopes and floors, highlighting the immense forces shaping the Martian landscape. Additionally, large dune fields created by sand carried in different directions by Martian winds can be observed along the valley slopes.

ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft has been diligently orbiting the Red Planet for the past two decades, carrying out a wide range of scientific investigations. Its tasks include imaging the Martian surface, mapping its mineral composition, and analyzing its atmospheric conditions. Moreover, the spacecraft has been delving beneath the crust to explore the interactions of various phenomena within the Martian environment.

The visualization presented in the video combines imagery from the Mars Express with topographic data derived from a digital terrain model, resulting in a remarkable and immersive 3D representation of the Martian landscape.

Sources: ESA

گیبریل بوتھا

