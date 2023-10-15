سٹی لائف

محققین مختلف دماغی خلیوں کی اقسام میں جین کے سوئچز اور نیوروپسیچائٹرک عوارض سے ان کے تعلق کا نقشہ بناتے ہیں۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 15، 2023
Researchers from the University of California San Diego have made significant progress in understanding the complexities of the human brain by mapping gene switches in different brain cell types. In a large-scale effort, they analyzed over a million human brain cells and identified 107 different subtypes of brain cells. This research, part of the BRAIN Initiative, aims to improve our understanding of the links between cell types and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Mapping out the different types of cells in the brain and understanding their functions is crucial for discovering new therapies that can specifically target individual cell types relevant to specific diseases. By analyzing a vast number of brain cells, the researchers were able to correlate specific aspects of molecular biology to a wide range of neuropsychiatric illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, and major depression.

To further enhance their findings, the researchers employed artificial intelligence (AI) tools to predict the effects of specific high-risk gene variants. This approach allowed them to forecast how DNA sequence variations influence gene regulation and contribute to disease. By understanding these mechanisms, researchers can develop targeted treatments and therapies for different neuropsychiatric disorders.

While this research provides groundbreaking insights into the human brain and its pathology, there is still much more to discover. Ongoing research at the University of California San Diego, in collaboration with other institutions, aims to study cells from multiple human brains and investigate how the brain changes during development and with diseases. This in-depth analysis of brain cells will contribute to a better understanding of the biology underlying neuropsychiatric disorders and potentially lead to new avenues for rehabilitation.

The study referenced is published in Science and contributes to the National Institute of Health’s BRAIN Initiative, which seeks to revolutionize our understanding of the mammalian brain by developing novel neurotechnologies for characterizing neural cell types.

