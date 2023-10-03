سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ہندوستان کا ISRO منصوبہ بندی مریخ مدار مشن -2

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 3، 2023
ہندوستان کا ISRO منصوبہ بندی مریخ مدار مشن -2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, following the success of the first Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan-1) nine years ago. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads to study various aspects of the red planet.

The payloads on board the spacecraft will include the Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will analyze interplanetary dust particles and their distribution on Mars. The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure the density profiles of neutrons and electrons in the Martian atmosphere. The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will analyze solar energy and solar wind particles, aiding in understanding the loss of the planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (EFE) will provide data on the plasma environment on Mars.

The MODEX instrument will play a crucial role in understanding the origin and characteristics of interplanetary dust particles on Mars. It will also help confirm the presence of a hypothesized ring around Mars and determine if the interplanetary dust comes from its moons, Phobos and Deimos.

The previous Mangalyaan-1 mission was India’s first successful planetary mission, placing the country as the fourth nation to achieve Martian orbit. It carried five scientific payloads to study the Martian surface, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

Sources: ISRO Official, mission documents

Definitions: ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation.

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جنوبی کوریا کے محققین نے تحقیقی بجٹ میں حکومت کی تجویز کردہ کٹوتیوں پر احتجاج کیا۔

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے