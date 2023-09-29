سٹی لائف

سیلولر کمپارٹمنٹس کو سمجھنا: کس طرح منشیات کا ارتکاز اثر کو متاثر کرتا ہے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 29، 2023
Most drugs are designed to target specific molecules within human cells in order to treat diseases. However, recent research has found that small molecule drugs tend to concentrate in specific regions of the cell, rather than freely moving throughout. These concentrated regions are known as condensates, which are cellular compartments where molecules interact and accumulate.

A study conducted by researchers at the Whitehead Institute and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has shed light on how these condensates interact with small molecule drugs. By training a machine learning model, the researchers were able to predict in which condensates a drug would concentrate based on its chemical features.

This research is significant as it suggests that the concentration of a drug within a specific condensate can affect its efficacy and potential side effects. If a drug ends up in a condensate that does not contain its target molecule, higher doses may be required for it to be effective, increasing the risk of toxicity. Conversely, drugs designed to concentrate in the same condensate as their target molecule would likely be more effective and safer at lower doses.

The study also delved into the chemistry of condensates, which are membrane-less compartments that form droplets within cells. These droplets play an organizational role, allowing the cell to gather specific molecules in the right location to perform their functions. The researchers found evidence that drugs can concentrate in these condensates, potentially affecting their therapeutic action.

By understanding the chemical features that determine the concentration of drugs within condensates, researchers and drug developers can optimize drug design to ensure drugs are concentrated near their target molecules. This knowledge can lead to the development of more effective and safer drugs.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– “Decoding condensate chemistry” – Whitehead Institute (https://wi.mit.edu/news/decoding-condensate-chemistry)
– Nature Chemical Biology publication

