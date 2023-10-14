سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کنولر سورج گرہن آج ہونے والا ہے: نکات اور مقامات دیکھنا

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 14، 2023
کنولر سورج گرہن آج ہونے والا ہے: نکات اور مقامات دیکھنا

Today, October 14, 2023, a rare annular solar eclipse will occur, offering the chance for people in North, Central, and South America to witness this celestial event. However, viewing opportunities may be limited due to local weather conditions. Cities in the direct path of the eclipse will experience the best viewing conditions, while cities outside the path may still observe partial obscuration.

It is important to note that looking directly at the eclipse without proper protection is unsafe and can cause severe eye damage. Standard binoculars, telescopes, and cameras should not be used to view the eclipse without proper solar viewers, as they do not provide adequate protection.

Cities in the West of the United States are within the path of the annular solar eclipse, and even cities outside the path may still be able to see partial obscuration depending on their proximity to the eclipse path. However, cloud cover may impact visibility in some regions, particularly in the Northwest. It is recommended to find a location with clear skies for the best viewing experience.

NASA is broadcasting live from Kerrville, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing expert coverage of the eclipse. Additionally, the sun was reported to begin showing partial obscuration in San Diego at around 8:00 a.m. local time.

Always prioritize safety when viewing a solar eclipse. Use proper solar viewers to protect your eyes from potential damage caused by the sun’s rays. Sunglasses are not sufficient for viewing the eclipse safely.

Stay updated with the latest reports on this exciting event as it unfolds. Enjoy the stunning display of nature’s wonders while taking necessary precautions to protect your eyes and ensure a memorable viewing experience.

تعریفیں:
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An eclipse in which the sun appears as a bright ring surrounding the moon, caused by the moon being farther from Earth.
– Partial Obscuration: A phenomenon where part of an object or body is blocked from view.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– GreatAmericanEclipse.com (Michael Zeiler)
- ناسا
– The Weather Company

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

گندے پانی کو سورج کی روشنی سے قیمتی کیمیکلز میں تبدیل کرنا

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

کیا پودے ہوش میں ہیں؟ نیا مطالعہ "مدر ٹریز" کے آئیڈیا کو چیلنج کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

بولڈرنگ کی خوشی کو دریافت کرنا: ایک غیر ایتھلیٹ کا نقطہ نظر

اکتوبر 16، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

گندے پانی کو سورج کی روشنی سے قیمتی کیمیکلز میں تبدیل کرنا

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کیا پودے ہوش میں ہیں؟ نیا مطالعہ "مدر ٹریز" کے آئیڈیا کو چیلنج کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بولڈرنگ کی خوشی کو دریافت کرنا: ایک غیر ایتھلیٹ کا نقطہ نظر

اکتوبر 16، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

مطالعہ آکاشگنگا میں گلوبلولر کلسٹرز کی اصلیت کو ظاہر کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے