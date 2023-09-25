سٹی لائف

SpaceX نے فالکن 42 راکٹ کے ساتھ 9 واں سٹار لنک مشن کامیابی کے ساتھ لانچ کیا۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 25، 2023
SpaceX has achieved another milestone as it successfully launched its 42nd Starlink mission of the year. The mission involved a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket carried a batch of 21 satellites, aiming to deploy them into a specific orbit of 185×178 miles inclined at 53 degrees to the equator.

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket, which had previously completed five flights, performed a successful landing on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ in the Pacific Ocean. This booster had been used for various missions, including the first Tranche 0 mission for the Space Development Agency and four earlier Starlink delivery missions.

The 21 satellites deployed during this mission are the V2 Mini Starlink satellites, which were introduced earlier this year. They are larger than the previous V1.5 satellites, equipped with upgraded antennae and larger solar panels. These enhancements enable the V2 Mini satellites to deliver four times more bandwidth than their predecessors.

SpaceX recently celebrated reaching over two million subscribers in more than 60 countries for its Starlink internet service. Since 2019, the company has launched 5,157 satellites, 4,807 of which are still in orbit and 4,776 are functioning normally.

This successful launch contributes to SpaceX’s goal of providing global broadband coverage through its growing Starlink constellation. As the company continues to increase the number of satellites in operation, more users around the world will benefit from reliable high-speed internet access.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– SpaceX YouTube Channel
- جوناتھن میک ڈویل، ہارورڈ سمتھسونین سینٹر فار ایسٹرو فزکس

