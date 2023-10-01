سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

مشن مریخ: سرخ سیارے کی تلاش

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 1، 2023
Mars, also known as the Red Planet, has been a subject of fascination for scientists and space agencies around the world. Over the years, several missions have been launched to explore this intriguing planet. Let’s take a look at some of the notable missions that have shed light on the mysteries of Mars.

Mars 3, part of the Soviet Mars program, was launched in 1971. The mission successfully studied the topography of Mars, providing valuable information about its soil composition and analyzing the atmosphere. The mission also monitored the solar radiation received by Mars.

NASA’s Viking 2, launched in 1975, made a groundbreaking discovery by establishing the existence of water on Mars. The Viking 2 Orbiter revealed huge river valleys and evidence of floods that carved deep valleys on the planet.

The Pioneer Venus Multiprobe, launched in 1978, was designed to explore Venus. During this mission, scientists discovered that the cloud formation on Venus is much higher than in Earth’s atmosphere. This finding indicated that the genesis of the Venusian atmosphere is fundamentally different from that of Earth.

In 1976, NASA’s Viking 1 became the first successful lander on Mars. The mission included a biology experiment aimed at searching for evidence of life on the planet. While the results were inconclusive, they suggested the potential for life on Mars.

Vega 2, part of the USSR’s Vega program, was launched in 1984 to explore Halley’s Comet and Venus. The mission aimed to measure various physical parameters of the comet’s nucleus, including dimensions, shape, temperature, and surface properties.

These missions have significantly contributed to our understanding of Mars and Venus, revealing fascinating details about the planets’ geology, atmosphere, and potential for life. The exploration of these distant planets continues to inspire and fuel the curiosity of scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

