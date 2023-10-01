سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کے LHASA 2.0 نے لینڈ سلائیڈ تجزیہ کے لیے سافٹ ویئر آف دی ایئر کا ایوارڈ جیتا۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 1، 2023
ناسا کے LHASA 2.0 نے لینڈ سلائیڈ تجزیہ کے لیے سافٹ ویئر آف دی ایئر کا ایوارڈ جیتا۔

NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

Asteroid 2008 QY: تفصیلات اور ممکنہ نتائج

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے