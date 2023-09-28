سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ہمپ بیک وہیل ایک عالمی رجحان "کیلپنگ" میں مشغول ہے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 28، 2023
New research has found that humpback whales engaging in a behavior known as “kelping” is more widespread than previously thought, constituting a “global phenomenon.” Kelping, which involves humpback whales frolicking in seaweed, was first observed in 2007, but scientists had only described it as isolated events. However, a recent study has discovered that humpbacks across the world enjoy the leafy caress of seaweed on their skin as a form of play and potentially soothing body scrub.

The study examined 95 social media posts documenting kelping in humpback whales across the North-East Pacific, North Atlantic, and the coasts of Australia. Contrary to the term “kelping,” humpback whales interact with different types of seaweed and are not particularly picky. They play and interact with whichever seaweed is available in the region.

Humpback whales, which are filter-feeding whales belonging to the group of baleen whales, often interact with objects in their ocean habitat. Besides seaweed, they also play with logs, driftwood, fishing gear, and jellyfish. Seaweed feels soft and pleasant against their skin, and humpbacks have sensory hairs on their jaws and around their head that may be stimulated when they brush against the seaweed.

There are potential therapeutic benefits to kelping, as it could help humpbacks shed parasites and bacteria that colonize their skin. Seaweed is believed to have antimicrobial properties, but further research is required to determine if this applies to the creatures that hitchhike on the whales. Humpback whales sometimes bite down on seaweed and pull it underwater, which may serve to scrub the insides of their mouths. However, parasites could take advantage of patches of seaweed to latch onto and jump across when the whales come for a scrub.

Playing in patches of seaweed could also enhance learning and strengthen social ties among whales, contributing to coordination, mobility, and enjoyment. However, climate change poses a threat to this behavior as it shifts the distribution of seaweed, especially kelp. The warming of the oceans and the increase in species feeding on kelp, such as sea urchins, could negatively impact kelp forests.

This research sheds light on the behavior of humpback whales and highlights the importance of understanding their interactions with their environment for their conservation and well-being.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Study lead author Olaf Meynecke, research fellow at Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Centre in Queensland, Australia.
– Journal of Marine Science and Engineering

