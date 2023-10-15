سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کوئپر بیلٹ میں نئی ​​دریافتیں: بونے سیاروں کے مشاہدات

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 15، 2023
کوئپر بیلٹ میں نئی ​​دریافتیں: بونے سیاروں کے مشاہدات

A team of astronomers, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, has made new observations of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt using data obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer. The dwarf planets studied were Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar, each about 1,000 km in diameter. These observations have provided insights into the orbits and composition of these objects.

The researchers found the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules on the surfaces of these dwarf planets. These compounds are believed to be the result of methane irradiation. The presence of these molecules varied among the different dwarf planets, correlating with their respective orbits and irradiation environments. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar are all similar in size but have distinct orbits, positioning them in different temperature regimes. Additionally, Sedna spends most of its time outside the heliosphere, the region influenced by the Sun’s solar wind.

The observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope support previous studies that suggest methane on the surfaces of these dwarf planets is regularly resupplied. If the observed hydrocarbons had been present for a long time, they would have been converted into more complex molecules. The abundance of these compounds indicates that methane must be regularly replenished on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

The findings of this study are consistent with recent research on other Kuiper Belt Objects, such as Eris and Makemake, which also exhibit processed methane on their surfaces. It is suggested that methane is processed in the interiors of these objects and delivered to the surface.

These observations contribute to our understanding of the Kuiper Belt and the history of the Solar System. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide valuable data on celestial bodies within our own Solar System, in addition to its exploration of exoplanets and the early Universe.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Preprint available for review in Icarus.
– NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI//Roman Tkachenko (Credit for image)
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Images from one of the two PRISM grating observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کوارٹز کرسٹل Exoplanet کے ماحول میں پائے گئے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان زمین کو بڑے پیمانے پر کورونیل ماس ایجیکشن اپروچ کے طور پر دھمکی دیتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

روشنی کے بارے میں نئی ​​بصیرت سے پردہ اٹھانے کے لیے 350 سال پرانا نظریہ استعمال کرنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کوارٹز کرسٹل Exoplanet کے ماحول میں پائے گئے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان زمین کو بڑے پیمانے پر کورونیل ماس ایجیکشن اپروچ کے طور پر دھمکی دیتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

روشنی کے بارے میں نئی ​​بصیرت سے پردہ اٹھانے کے لیے 350 سال پرانا نظریہ استعمال کرنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کشودرگرہ 2023 TK15 کے قریبی نقطہ نظر کے بارے میں تفصیلات فراہم کرتا ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے