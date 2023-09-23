سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

جیمز ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ مشتری کے چاند یوروپا پر کاربن کے ماخذ کا پتہ لگاتی ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 23، 2023
جیمز ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ مشتری کے چاند یوروپا پر کاربن کے ماخذ کا پتہ لگاتی ہے۔

The next-generation James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an exciting discovery on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Europa is considered one of the few celestial bodies in our solar system that may have conditions suitable for life, with a subsurface salty ocean beneath its icy crust. However, it was previously unclear whether this ocean contained the necessary chemicals for life, specifically carbon.

Using data from the JWST, astronomers have now identified the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa’s icy surface. The highest concentration of carbon dioxide was found in a region called Tara Regio, which is a geologically young area known as “chaos terrain.” This suggests an exchange of materials between Europa’s subsurface ocean and its surface.

This discovery is significant because it implies that the carbon originated in Europa’s subsurface ocean and was not delivered by external sources like meteorites. In addition, the carbon deposition appears to be relatively recent. Carbon is a crucial element for life, so the presence of carbon on Europa’s surface has important implications for the moon’s potential habitability.

The findings, detailed in two papers published in the journal Science, were made possible by the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) integral field unit. This instrument mode provides high-resolution spectra, allowing astronomers to pinpoint the location of specific chemicals on Europa’s surface.

The researchers also searched for signs of water vapor plumes erupting from Europa’s surface, which had been tentatively detected in previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope. However, the new data from the JWST found no evidence of plume activity, setting an upper limit on the potential material ejection rate.

These findings have important implications for future space missions to Europa. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission and the European Space Agency’s upcoming Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission will aim to further investigate the potential for life on Europa.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA, in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Science journal publication
- ناسا
- یورپی خلائی ایجنسی (ESA)
- کینیڈا کی خلائی ایجنسی

