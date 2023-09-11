سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23, 2022, has been captured in new images taken by another Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, which has been in lunar orbit since 2019. The images, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), show the lander on the lunar surface.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive due to the darkness on the near side of the moon, it is expected to come out of hibernation and resume its activities once sunlight reappears. Officials from ISRO have confirmed that the lander and its rover, Pragyan, have achieved all their major objectives, including the successful deployment of the rover and capturing pictures of the surrounding area.

This is not the first time that the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which takes high-definition images of the moon, also captured the Chandrayaan-3 mission earlier this month.

India is now the fourth country to have successfully landed on the moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. However, more moon missions are planned for the future. NASA, through its Artemis program, has funded several robotic missions with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to study the ice deposits located at the moon’s south pole. NASA intends to use this lunar ice to support its astronauts and machinery by setting up bases in the area. Other countries, including India, are also targeting the moon’s south pole for further exploration.

While there have been recent unsuccessful attempts by Russia, Israel, and Japan to land on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s successful entry into the lunar exploration field.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- اسرو
- ناسا

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سیاروں کی حدود سے تجاوز کرنے سے خطرے میں پڑنے والے انسانی معاشروں کی مدد کرنے کی زمین کی صلاحیت

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

آغاز کا راستہ: کاربن میپر اتحاد میں اہم سنگ میل حاصل کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

فلکیات کے فوٹوگرافر کو سال کے بہترین فلکیاتی فوٹوگرافر کے لیے شارٹ لسٹ کیا گیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ٹرانزٹ متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہموار گانوں کی منتقلی کے لیے ایک پلگ ان

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

واٹس ایپ نے اشتہارات متعارف کرانے کی خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہوئے واٹس ایپ چینلز کا فیچر متعارف کرادیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے